Live
- Hyderabad Heavy rains: Arvind Kumar releases helpline number for water-logging issues
- boAt announces its smart ring with health and fitness trackers
- YS Jagan disburses YSR Nethanna Nestham funds, lashes Pawan
- Telangana Heavy rains: All education institutions to be re-opened on Monday
- PL First Cut - Ashok Leyland - 1QFY24
- CM KCR asks all department officials to be ready for relief operations
- Suspect's House Set Ablaze After Arrest In Manipur Sexual Assault Case
- Heavy rains two lash Telangana for next two days
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ glimpse misses release date; signals postponement
- Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Hyderabad
Telangana: Junior doctors cry foul over govt decision to train RMPs, PMPs
Opposing the State government decision to train the RMPs and PMPs, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association protested wearing black badges on Thursday.
Hyderabad: Opposing the State government decision to train the RMPs and PMPs, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association protested wearing black badges on Thursday.
The junior doctors have decided to continue their protest with black badges in the wake of the government’s decision. The Junior Doctors Association President Kaushik Kumar Pinjarala expressed disappointment over the lack of response from the authorities on an official statement opposing the decision to train ‘quacks’ in the healthcare system.
“In light of the gravity of this matter and its potential impact on patient safety and quality of care, we are compelled to escalate our protest,” said Kaushik Mumar.
Kaushik Kumar said that as representatives of junior doctors across Telangana, their primary goal was to ensure the highest standards of healthcare delivery and patient welfare. The training of quacks poses a significant threat to these fundamental principles and undermines the integrity of the medical profession.