Telangana: Junior doctors cry foul over govt decision to train RMPs, PMPs

Hyderabad: Opposing the State government decision to train the RMPs and PMPs, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association protested wearing black badges on Thursday.

The junior doctors have decided to continue their protest with black badges in the wake of the government’s decision. The Junior Doctors Association President Kaushik Kumar Pinjarala expressed disappointment over the lack of response from the authorities on an official statement opposing the decision to train ‘quacks’ in the healthcare system.

“In light of the gravity of this matter and its potential impact on patient safety and quality of care, we are compelled to escalate our protest,” said Kaushik Mumar.

Kaushik Kumar said that as representatives of junior doctors across Telangana, their primary goal was to ensure the highest standards of healthcare delivery and patient welfare. The training of quacks poses a significant threat to these fundamental principles and undermines the integrity of the medical profession.