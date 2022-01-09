Telangana: KCR meets Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, discusses Maha Sudarshana Yagam arrangements

Telangana Chief Minister KCR visited the Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Ashram in Mudchintala to discuss the arrangements over reopening of Yadadri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple. It has already been decided that the Maha Kumbhasamprakshan will be held on March 28 and the Maha Sudarshana yagam will be held from March 21.

In this context, the CM had a meeting with Chinna Jeeyar Swamy on arrangements, invitations and related issues and discussed the idol related arrangements and directed the chief secretary to make all arrangements regarding Yagam in the ashram. Speaking on the phone with SPDCL CMD Raghuma Reddy, CM KCR ordered to ensure an uninterrupted power supply during Yagam and instructed the authorities to provide Mission Bhagiratha water. He said that the officials of all the departments should act in coordination concerning Yagam.

Authorities were ordered to provide road facilities and better accommodation and services in the wake of the possibility of more VIPs coming to Yagam. The CM inspected the statue of Samathamurthy. On this occasion, the Ashram priest welcomed CM KCR with Poornakumbh. The chief minister was accompanied by ministers Harish Rao, Prashant Reddy, MP Santosh and My Home Rameshwar Rao.