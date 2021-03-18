Telangana: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy quits Congress, formally

Hyderabad: Former MP and Congress party leader Konda Visweshwar Reddy on Wednesday resigned from the party.

In a statement, Reddy said that he had recently conveyed his decision to TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, adding that he didn't make a formal announcement as the latter asked him to keep silent for some time. He said that he kept silent on the issue due to the respect he had for the party.

Reddy, however, said he was releasing the statement as the matter had already been given wide publicity by the State media.

The ex-MP stated that he would meet his supporters after two-three months. He would hold discussions with them on the issue of establishing a new political party or join any other party. Konda made it clear that he would not force anybody who is continuing in the Congress to follow in his footsteps.

Reddy reiterated that he did not make any statement on the issue in order not to cause any harm to the winning chances of the party candidates in the graduate MLC elections G Chinna Reddy and R Ramulu Naik.

He thanked all Congress party leaders who had extended support to him throughout his journey in the party.