Telangana: KTR assures of supplying of drinking water to colonies in LB Nagar constituency

After a daybreak, the Telangana Legislative Assembly sessions resumed on Thursday. Minister KTR answered questions asked by several members of the House. On this occasion, there was a short discussion held on rural and urban progress. Under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, efforts will be made to supply drinking water to the remaining colonies in LB Nagar constituency soon, said IT and Municipal Minister KTR. He clarified in the legislative assembly that efforts are being made to improve the underground sewerage system in many colonies in the suburban constituencies.

"Reservoirs with a capacity of 47.5 MLD have been constructed in most of the colonies in LB Nagar constituency and will cost Rs 170 crore to carry out works in the remaining colonies, he said. The TRS working president said that the CM had earlier sanctioned Rs 1,200 crore for the underground sewerage system at the cabinet meeting and assured that they will undertake the construction of these. "We estimate that it will cost Rs 3,700 crore to improve the entire underground drainage system in the city, " said Minister KTR.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the government was working in good faith for the welfare of fishermen in the state. He said we are working in such a way that they are working better to seek appreciation from centre. Talasani alleged in the assembly that fishermen have not got any support in the united Andhra Pradesh.