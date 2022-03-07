Telangana legislative assembly adjourned to March 9

The Telangana legislative assembly which began on Monday has been adjourned to Wednesday i.e. on March 9. On the first day of the budget session, finance minister Harish Rao presented the budget. The session began at 11.30 am and concluded at 1.30 pm.



After the two-hour long speech of Harish Rao, assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy announced of adjourning the budget session to 10 am on Wednesday. He also passed the orders of suspending the three BJP MLAs Raja Singh, Eatala Rajender and Raghunandan Rao until the budget sessions are ended.