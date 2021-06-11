Telangana: Leopard injures in cattle attack at Koilkonda in Mahbubnagar

A leopard who tried to attack a group of buffaloes was trapped and seriously injured. The incident took place on Thursday in the Koilkonda zone of Mahabubnagar district. Farmer Nawaz Reddy established a cattle ranch near Devanigutta in the Bourgupalli area of Devanigutta and kept buffaloes in it on a regular basis. On Thursday morning, a leopard from Devanigutta suddenly attacked the buffalo calves in the shed. Adjacent buffaloes counterattacked on the leopard. The leopard was seriously injured as a result of this order.

The leopard escaped, after walking a short distance, and then fell down unconsciously due to its inability to walk. The people came in large numbers after knowing about this incident. On the one hand, due to leg injuries, the fallen leopard was unable to walk. Showing off the concern, a few villagers filled a basket with water and kept it nearby so that the leopard quenched its thirst. After receiving the information, forest officials Chandraya and Gangireddy examined the injuries of the leopard. The rescue team from Hyderabad Zoo gave narcotics to the leopard and shifted it to Nehru Zoo.