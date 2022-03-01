Telangana likely to boost healthcare funds in 2022-23 budget

Hyderabad: There will be major surprises in the new financial year 2022-2023 as the State government is planning to give a big boost to the Health sector by allocating huge funds. The Medical and Health Department aimed to give a big fillip to the State-run tertiary health care services to the next level in the coming financial year.

The establishment of four new high-end super-specialty hospitals in Hyderabad and one in Warangal and the construction of 8 medical colleges across the State will get huge funds in the new budget outlay.

As in the current financial year the State government allocated Rs 6,295 crore to the Medical and Health Department, sources said that the budget allocations for Medical and Health department are likely to see a high jump in the 2022-2023 State budget.

The State Health Department has been in the centre of attention with people undergoing Covid-19 tests, treatment, vaccination at government health facilities and demanded more from the government. The scale of attention was witnessed in the Health Department.

The new financial year State budget will include funds for 'Establishment Expenditure' as new features under finances have been earmarked under Director of Medical Education for the construction of 8 medical colleges across the State. Likewise, funds are likely to be allocated for maintenance of equipment in government and teaching hospitals and for the purchase of diagnostic reagents and disposables.