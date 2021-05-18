Telangana: CM KCR Extends Lockdown In The State To May 30

Telangana Lockdown: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to extend the state-imposed lockdown till May 30. He spoke to all the ministers on the phone on Tuesday and sought their views. After gathering the views of all the cabinet ministers, the CM decided to extend the KCR lockdown till May 30.

The CM directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to release GO. The CM cancelled the cabinet meeting scheduled for the 20th of this month as ministers were busy at the field level in the districts as part of corona control programs and monitoring of medical services.

Along with it, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has directed to implement the Ayushman Bharat (Prime Minister's Jana Arogya Yojana) scheme in Telangana. In this context, the Telangana Medical Department has entered into an MOU with the National Health Authority. Accordingly, the State Health Department has finalized the modalities for the implementation of the Aayushman Bharat scheme. Accordingly, the Telangana government has decided to provide medical services in the state. The Telangana Medical Health Department has issued orders to the Arogyasree Trust to this effect.

Coronavirus continues to spread in Telangana. In the past 24 hours, 71,616 corona tests were performed and 3,982 positive cases were confirmed. 607 new cases were registered under GHMC. 5,186 people recovered from the corona and 27 died. 262 cases were detected in Rangareddy district, 247 in Khammam district and 225 in Medchal Malkajgiri district. The lowest number of 18 cases was reported in the Adilabad district. While 5,36,766 positive cases have been registered in Telangana so far, 4,85,644 have recovered. Another 48,110 are being treated. The total death toll rose to 3,012.

Corona recovery rate increased further in Telangana. At present, the recovery rate in Telangana is 90.47 per cent, while nationally it is 85.6 per cent. The corona mortality rate in the country is 1.1 per cent while in Telangana it is 0.56 per cent.