Telangana Mahila Cong chief flays actor Shivaji over comments on women

Hyderabad: Telangana Mahila Congress chief M. Sunitha Rao lashed out at actor Shivaji, alleging that he is a flop actor and has been making statements against women for publicity.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Sunitha Rao said that Shivaji had BJP ideals in the past. She also pointed out that, in recent times, even Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had pulled a woman’s hijab, emphasizing that Shivaji has no right to comment on women’s attire.

“Shivaji would have understood the value of women if he had a daughter, as he has two sons. The State Women Commission has accepted the Shivaji issue as a suo motu case, and action will be taken against him. Shivaji should tender an apology for the comments he made against women on the dais,” she said.