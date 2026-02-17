GATE 2026 Results: Date, Scorecard Details, and Key Updates

The GATE 2026 results are among the most awaited announcements for engineering graduates aiming for M.Tech admissions, PhD opportunities, and recruitment in top Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). The exam this year was conducted by Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati across multiple sessions in February 2026 at centres nationwide.

Official Result Date

As per the official schedule released on the GATE 2026 portal, the results are set to be declared on March 19, 2026. Candidates will be able to access their results online through the GOAPS (GATE Online Application Processing System) portal by logging in with their enrollment ID or registered email ID and password.

The scorecard download window is expected to open a few days after the result announcement, likely in the last week of March 2026. Candidates are advised to download and safely store their scorecards, as these documents are required during counselling, admissions, and PSU recruitment processes.

What the GATE 2026 Result Will Include

The result will provide comprehensive performance details, including:

Marks obtained out of 100

Normalized marks (for multi-session papers)

GATE score (out of 1000)

All India Rank (AIR)

Category-wise qualifying marks

These components help institutions and recruiters assess a candidate’s merit at both national and category levels.

Answer Key and Evaluation Process

Before the declaration of results, the provisional answer key will be released. Candidates will be given a specified period to challenge any discrepancies by submitting objections with valid proof. After reviewing these objections, the final answer key will be published, and the results will be calculated accordingly.

Validity of GATE 2026 Score

The GATE 2026 score will remain valid for three years from the date of result announcement. This allows candidates flexibility in applying for postgraduate programmes, research fellowships, or PSU jobs over the next few admission cycles.

Important Highlights