Touch-A-Life Foundation Hosts TALHealthFest 2026 in Hyderabad

TALHealthFest 2026, a premier global healthcare and wellness conference hosted by Touch-A-Life Foundation, successfully brought together policymakers, clinicians, technologists, researchers, and social impact leaders for a transformative day of dialogue and collaboration focused on reshaping the future of healthcare.

TALHealthFest serves a vital purpose: to build partnerships that expand healthcare access through TALHospitals, a pro bono network connecting underserved patients with hospitals providing free surgeries and life-saving consultations.

Held at T-Hub, Hyderabad, the conference commenced with registrations and networking, followed by the inaugural address by Shri N. S. Boseraju, Hon'ble Cabinet Minister, Government of Karnataka. The welcome keynote emphasized the urgent need to integrate innovation, trust, and accessibility to create sustainable healthcare ecosystems.

Sai Gundavelli, CEO of Touch-A-Life Foundation, remarked, “Through Touch-A-Life Foundation, we're leveraging technology to expand healthcare access where it's needed most. TALHospitals connects underserved patients with hospitals providing pro bono care, proving that healthcare is truly glocal - not just local. Today, we're launching TALMedora, a global platform connecting doctors worldwide. With India spending just $3 million on healthcare for

1.4 billion people, we believe technology and collaboration can bridge this gap - not through money, but through people volunteering their time and expertise.”









"When we invest in science and technology, we invest in solving global challenges. Technology can create tremendous impact - even a person in a rural village can benefit from world-class healthcare through innovation. We aim to position India as a global innovation leader, and platforms like TALHealthFest accelerate this mission. The Government of Karnataka is committed to supporting this innovation ecosystem and ensuring that technological advancement reaches every citizen," the Minister stated.

Sri Govinda Hari, Founder of AHPI and President of AHPI Telangana, emphasized,

"Post-COVID, partnerships between government, nonprofits, and hospitals are essential for expanding both quality and access."

The morning featured compelling keynotes on Data Security and Governance, the Future of Life, and breakthrough innovations in vaccine R&D, including advancements in mRNA, conjugate vaccines, and precision delivery technologies. Experts examined how AI, quantum technologies, and next-generation data platforms are transforming drug discovery, diagnostics, and patient care.

Throughout the day, TALHealthFest 2026 hosted a series of impactful panel discussions addressing critical global healthcare themes:

● The real state of Quantum & AI in Healthcare

● Longevity & Wellness and transforming elderly care

● India’s strategic role in the Global Medical Tourism Industry

● Mental Health — beyond burnout, digital interventions, stigma reduction, and optimizing health span

● Activating Community Changemakers for Healthcare

Keynote speakers included Mark Lee (Solix Technologies), Nishith Desai and Mihir Parikh (Nishith Desai Associates), and Dr. Ramesh Matur (myRNA Therapeutics). Panel discussions were moderated by Uday Saxena (Whale Tank Biocatalyst), Murali Krishnam, Joe Lancaster, Raju Pusapati (Solix Technologies), Dr. Bala Vidyadhar Malladi (Pushpagiri Vitreo Retina Institute), and Gopal Garg (Ashoka), featuring over 30 distinguished panelists including Dr. Evita Fernandez (Fernandez Hospital), Anshu Gupta (Goonj), Deepika T. Grandhi (Cleveland Clinic), and healthcare leaders from across India and internationally.













The event concluded with a keynote address by Shri Sridhar Babu Garu, Hon’ble Minister for ITE&C, Industries & Commerce and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, followed by a networking dinner that enabled meaningful partnerships across sectors.

TALHealthFest continues to serve as a collaborative platform for healthcare providers, wellness practitioners, researchers, startups, nonprofits, and global enterprises to exchange ideas, foster innovation, and accelerate equitable healthcare access.