As artificial intelligence and digital technologies reshape business models and compress decision-making cycles, demand is rising for senior leaders with strong strategic judgement. In this context, Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode has announced the fourth batch of its Strategic Management Programme for CXOs, a 10-month blended learning course aimed at senior executives and entrepreneurs.

The programme is structured around what the institute calls the S.T.A.R. framework—Strategic Thinking, Technology Adoption, an All-Rounder Perspective and Responsible Managerial Competencies. The curriculum includes 18 modules covering areas such as corporate strategy, business analytics, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and data science for leadership, cybersecurity and crisis management. A capstone module and simulation exercise conclude the course, requiring participants to apply strategy and execution skills under simulated real-world constraints.

Recent industry research has pointed to widening performance gaps between companies that effectively deploy AI and digital capabilities and those that lag behind. Analysts have highlighted the growing importance of skills in cybersecurity risk management, data governance, analytics and machine learning. At the same time, India’s Global Capability Centres continue to report shortages of experienced senior leaders, contributing to a leadership bottleneck across sectors.

According to institute officials, the programme is designed to address these capability gaps by focusing on decision-making, innovation and organisational resilience. Past cohorts have included senior professionals from sectors such as automotive, IT and IT-enabled services, healthcare and banking and financial services, with a majority bringing over 15 years of experience.

The course is delivered through live online sessions, case studies, simulations and a three-day campus immersion at Kozhikode. Applicants are required to hold a bachelor’s degree and have a minimum of 10 years of professional experience.