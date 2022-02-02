Telangana: Maiost party member Hidma surrenders before Mulugu police

Maoist party member Madavi Hidma on Wednesday surrendered before Mulugu district superintendent of police Dr Sangram Singh G. Patil.

Hidma, a native of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh decided to join mainstream and surrendered to the police with the support of CRPF officials Pradyumn Kumar Singh and Bishnu Charan Munakiya. Hidma also handed over a riffle to the police.

The SP said that Hidma decided to quit the party and surrender before police following the harassment from the Maoist party.

Hidma joined the Maoist party when he was 16 years old. Late, he became the member of the Revolution Peoples' Committee (RPC) of the Maoists party in 2018.

Following Hidma quitting the Maoist party, the SP urged the other members of the party to surrender to the police and lead a peaceful life.

Officer on Special Duty Shobhan Kumar, Eturnagaram ASP Ashok Kumar, CRPF Assistant Commandant Amit Kumar, Eturnagaram CI Kiran Kumar and SI Ramesh were present at the press conference.