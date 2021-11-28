Telangana: Make Dharani portal more transparent

Hyderabad: The two-day Telangana State BJP executive meeting has passed five resolutions including a political resolution, on SC and STs, unemployment, Dharani portal and corruption in the State.

Accordingly, the resolution on unemployment demanded the State government to immediately issue a notification to fill the vacancies in government departments. It also demanded issuing of an annual job calendar and payment of 35 months' unemployment allowance due, which amounts to Rs 1,05,560 to every jobless person across the State. Its another demand was to immediate filling up of backlog posts of SC and STs, and sanctioning of pending BC, SC and ST corporation loans.

In its political resolution, the State BJP pointed out that Telangana has inherited Rs 63,000 debit burden at the time of the State division. However, currently the debt burden of direct and indirect loans of the State stands at Rs 4 lakh crore. It criticised that all the government welfare schemes have been continuing with loans and even the payment of salaries of the State government employees was depended on the overdraft facility from the RBI. It said that the situation is so precarious that even small-time contractors have been waiting for bills clearance for the works they had done. Suppliers have stopped oxygen supply due to non-payment of bills, it added.

The TS BJP demanded the State government to immediately take steps to streamline the economic situation and make higher allocations for fee reimbursement and Arogyasri health scheme. It also demanded the State government to reduce splurge on public money. Regarding corruption, it accused that five mafias of land, sand, mining, liquor and drugs were ruling the State with the participation of TRS leaders. The executive meeting members warned that unless the TRS change its ways, people would revolt against its undemocratic policies and teach a lesson to the TRS government.

Regarding farmers, the executive meeting called the famers' problems as 'Rythu Ghosha' and charged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for failing to deliver his electoral promises and assurances to farmers. Tardy implementation of Rs 1 lakh farm loan waiver has created troubles for the banks extending loans to the farmers. In turn, farmers fall back on the money lenders. It said the irrigation projects have become ATMs for the ruling dispensation for the past seven years.

Though the Centre has been providing subsidies to encourage Agri-based industries, the leaders said that not a single agri-based industry was started in Telangana. The loopholes in the Dharani has become a potential avenue for the TRS leaders to engage in land grabbing, it alleged and asked the State government to immediately take steps to streamline the land conversion process and to make it more transparent.