Telangana: Make surprise visits to hospitals, officials told

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday asked the Director of Medical Health and officers of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) to take up surprise visits to the hospitals and check the Aarogyasri services.

The minister took up the monthly review of the Health department and implementation of Aarogyasri services. The minister said that the Aarogyasri services in government hospitals increased from 35 per cent in 2019-20 to 43 per cent in 2021-22. The 8 per cent increase in Aarogyasri services as compared to the base year is commendable.

These services should be further increased as the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's idea was to ensure the medical expenses should not be a burden for the poor.

The minister directed the officials to ensure the cataract operations should be performed in all district and area hospitals. If there is a shortage of small equipment, the officials should make purchases. He said that 26C arm machines were distributed to the hospitals. The officials should ensure orthopaedic surgeries are increased. Knee transplantation surgeries should be performed at all district and area hospitals.

The cooperation of Gandhi and Osmania hospitals should be taken in the surgeries and also take up camps in the nearby areas.

The minister stressed on the need to reduce C-Sections and wanted the officials to take steps to increase normal deliveries. In the same way maternal and infant mortality should be completely reduced, he directed.

Health Secretary CEO Rizvi, DME Ramesh Reddy, DPH Srinivas Rao, TVVP Commissioner Ajay Kumar, TVVP Hospital Superintendents, DMHOs of all districts and others were present.