Telangana: Man attacks youngster for asking to wear a mask in Karimnagar

Telangana:

Getting into details, Rakesh asked a man identified as Hafiz to wear a mask after the government made wearing a mask mandatory in the view of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the accused was irked over his intention and attacked him with a knife. Rakesh sustained severe injuries.

The police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. They said that the accused is believed to have taken drugs and attacked Rakesh.

According to the police, Hafiz went to a salon where he asked to wear a mask. An argument erupted between the two and Hafiz attacked Rakesh in his ribs with a knife. Locals caught hold of Hafiz and informed the police. An investigation is underway.

In June 2020, a man attacked his woman colleague with an iron rod after the latter asked him to wear a mask. The woman is an employee at the AP Tourism Hotel office. It is learned that the deputy manager CA Bhaskar pulled the woman's hair after the latter asked him to wear a mask in the view of the pandemic.