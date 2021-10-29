Telangana: Man kills father for property in Sircilla

A man killed his father for property here at Padmanagar of Tungllapalli mandal of Sircilla rural late on Thursday night.



Going into details, the victim, Anjaneyulu (65), a native of Padmanagar has a wife Lalitha, four daughters and two sons. The police said that everyone has got married except the youngest daughter of Anjaneyulu. Meanwhile, Anjaneyulu is said to have been quarrelling with his elder son, Srinivas on the share of properties.

In the presence of the head of the villagers, the property has been divided into three shares i.e. two shares for both sons and one for him. After the division of property, Anjaneyulu along with his wife and daughter moved to Vemulawada.

However, Srinivas who had not satisfied with the share planned to get rid of his father. On Thursday, Srinivas called his father over a issue who did not return home later. On Friday morning, locals noticed Anjaneyulu lying in a pool of blood and alerted the family members and police.

Based on the complaint of Anjaneyulu's wife, the police registered a case on Srinivas who was at large.