Telangana: Man marries to transgender in Yellandu



In a bizarre case, a man married a transgender here at Yellandu of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday.

Going into details, the man, Rupesh from Bhupalapally got into contact with the Akhila, a transgender from Ananthogu village of Allapalli mandal three years ago. The friendship of the two developed into love. Subsequently, the two started living together three months ago in a rented house in Station Basti in Yellandu town.

The two professed their love matter to their parents and sought their proposal. Their marriage was held on Friday amidst their family members, friends and relatives.

