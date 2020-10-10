Telangana: Man nabbed after posting woman's photos on fake FB account

Gadwal: An engineering student landed behind bars after trying to get even with a woman by posting her pictures on a fake Facebook account allegedly soliciting clients in Gadwal district.



After an investigation into the cyber harassment case, police arrested the accused, Giriraj (25), residing near Alampur Chowrasta. Giriraj was alleged to have posted some images of a woman, a homemaker, with the message that she will spend time with clients for monetary consideration. He also posted images of her husband, in-laws, and kids just to give an idea that the Facebook account was legitimate.

After receiving several calls from strangers, the woman contacted the Gadwal police, who registered a case and started investigation. The cyber cell obtained information about the mobile phone, from which the Facebook account was generated and the pictures uploaded. With this information, police traced Giriraj and took him into custody. During interrogation, Giriraj informed the police that he and the woman lives in the same locality and he was angry with the woman after she quarreled with his mother.

When the woman's children sought his assistance to configure the zoom app to attend the online lessons on their mother's phone, on the pretext of assisting them, he transferred some images from her phone to his phone. He later built a fake account on Facebook and posted messages.