Telangana Man Shot Dead by Police in California
A 29-year-old man from Telangana was shot dead by police in California, USA. The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Nizamuddin, a resident of Mahbubnagar district in Telangana. The incident occurred on September 3, following a reported altercation with his roommate.
Nizamuddin, who moved to the US in 2016 for higher education, had completed his master's degree at Florida College and was working as a software professional. He was later promoted and transferred to California.
Nizamuddin's father, Mohammad Hasnuddin, learned of the tragedy through his son’s friend. Expressing his grief, Hasnuddin has called upon the Indian government for assistance in repatriating his son's body. He has reached out to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, stating, "It is learnt that Nizamuddin was shot dead by the Santa Clara police and his body has been kept in a hospital in California. It is not known why the police shot him."