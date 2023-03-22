Telangana man suffers heart attack in Saudi Arabia airport just before boarding flight to India, dies

Hyderabad: The incidents of sudden heart attacks in the recent times has triggered panic among public and has become a matter of concern.



In such one tragic incident a man from Telangana who had to board the flight to India suffered a massive heart attack at the Saudi airport and died. The man identified as Mohammed Chand Pasha, died of a heart attack just an hour before his scheduled flight to India. Pasha, who was in his 50s, was a native of Kondapur village, Kodimyal Mandal in Jagtial, Telangana, and had gone to Saudi Arabia to work in the city of Abha.

According to the sources, the news of Pasha's death came to light on March 20, almost three weeks after he passed away on March 2.

As per the details of the incident, the man was rushed to a hospital soon after he suffered heart attack. Unfortunately, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.