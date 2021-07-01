Telangana: Man's severed head found on roadside in Khammam

In a tragic incident, a man's head was found on the road near a park at Church Compound in Khammam in the wee hours on Thursday. The incident sent shock waves among the locals who alerted the police.

The police reached the spot and recovered the head and later found a torso of a male by the side of a railway track nearby.

After a preliminary investigation, the police said that the head and the body found were that of G Raju (28). The victim is suspected to have jumped in front of a train to commit suicide and the dogs might have carried the severed head on to the road.

The police registered a case and took up the investigation.