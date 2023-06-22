Telangana Martyrs Memorial: Significance, Photos, and Everything You Need to Know Here

Hyderabad is preparing to unveil another remarkable landmark, the Telangana Martyrs' Memorial, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday. This memorial serves as a symbolic tribute to those brave individuals who sacrificed their lives for the cause of Telangana statehood. Situated on the beautiful banks of Hussain Sagar lake, right in the heart of the city, the memorial will be named 'Amara Deepam' and will become the third significant attraction in the vicinity of the lake.

In recent months, the area surrounding Hussain Sagar lake has witnessed the addition of two notable landmarks. On April 14, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao unveiled a 125-feet statue of B.R. Ambedkar, and on April 30, he inaugurated a new state secretariat. The Martyrs' Memorial, situated in front of the secretariat, will enhance the charm of this popular tourist spot.

Similar to the statue and the new secretariat, the construction of the Martyrs' Memorial was undertaken as a prestigious project by the KCR government. The inauguration of this memorial will mark the culmination of the ten-year celebrations of the state formation day, which commenced on June 2 and spanned 21 days across the state.

The Martyrs' Memorial, shaped like a lamp, has been constructed adjacent to Lumbini Park at a cost of Rs 177.50 crore. This six-storied memorial takes the form of an elliptical-shaped earthen lamp. It stands 26 meters tall on one side and 18 meters tall on the other, with the lamp continuing to glow at a height of 45 meters above ground level.

The memorial occupies 3.29 acres of land allocated by the state government. The basement levels, Basement-1 and Basement-2, cover an area of 1,06,993 square feet each and provide parking for 335 cars and 400 two-wheelers. These levels also include security facilities, lift lobbies, lounge areas, and an underground sump with a capacity of three lakh liters of water.

The ground floor, spanning 28,707 square feet, houses maintenance, civil and electrical work facilities, a workshop area, cold storage, a kitchen, and a souvenir room. The first floor, covering 10,656 square feet, features a museum, photo gallery, and an audio-visual room with a seating capacity of 70.

The second floor, occupying 16,964 square feet, includes a convention hall and a lobby area. The third floor, spread over 8,095 square feet, consists of a seating area, restaurant, and a viewpoint for visitors. Connected to the third floor, the mezzanine or fourth floor covers 5,900 square feet and houses a restaurant with a glass roof.

The fifth floor represents the pinnacle of the memorial, known as 'Amara Deepam.' It features a 26-meter flame crafted from low carbon structural steel, radiating a golden yellow glow. The sixth floor is reserved for electro-mechanical services, including centralized air-conditioning and backup power generators.

With its grand structure and various amenities, the Telangana Martyrs' Memorial is set to become a prominent landmark in Hyderabad, attracting locals and tourists alike to pay their respects and learn about the sacrifices made for the statehood of Telangana.