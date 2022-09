Telangana Martyrs Memorial to be inaugurated by end of this year: KTR

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Telangana Martyrs Memorial work is in full swing and will be ready for inauguration by the end of December.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday took to Twitter and shared the details of Martyrs' Memorial works.

"Telangana Martyrs' memorial getting ready to be inaugurated by end of the year. Forever indebted & grateful" read the tweet.

Telangana Martyr's memorial getting ready to be inaugurated by end of the year



Located on the banks of Hussain Sagar, the Martyrs' Memorial is being built to pay tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for the cause of a separate State.



The 3 lakh sft iconic structure is shaped like a lamp with light and it can accommodate around 300 cars and 600 two-wheelers. The first floor will include a photo gallery, museum, and art gallery. The second and third floors will house a convention centre and restaurants respectively.