Telangana may follow CBSE suit, likely to postpone inter exams

With the centre deferring Class 12 exams, Telangana Board of Intermediate officials indicated that the state government might also follow suit and postpone the intermediate public examinations (IPE).

TSBIE commissioner and secretary Omar Jaleel said that the decision would most likely be in the line of CBSE adding that the board has prepared four proposals for the inter examinations. A final decision will be taken by the government, Jaleel said.

On Thursday, the government will take a call on the same and a high-level meeting is scheduled which will be attended by special chief secretary of education, Chitra, Chitra Ramachandran and other senior officials.

The intermediate examinations in Telangana are scheduled to begin from May 1.

Madhusudan Reddy, president of Telangana Government Junior Colleges Lecturers Association said that the government has already decided to cancel the examinations but just did not want to make it public.