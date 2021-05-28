Telangana: Medical Officers Held A Meeting With Private Hospital Managements

Medical officials held a meeting on Friday with the owners of the private hospitals. Health Secretary Rizvi and Health Director Srinivas Rao directed the private hospital owners on the occasion. Authorities said that they were receiving hundreds of complaints from victims that they were being overcharged for corona treatment.

The government has already sent notices to 64 hospitals in this regard. Notices have been issued to Hyderguda Apollo, KIMS, Somajiguda Yashoda, Virinchi Hospitals, Kukatpally Omni, and Hyderabad Nursing Home in Medchal district.

Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao, director, the public health department said, Telangana Health Department officials have started their investigation. So far, 88 complaints have been received against 64 private hospitals that are providing corona treatment.

Notices were given to the hospitals to give an explanation within 24 to 48 hours. It is clarified that action would be taken if no proper explanation received from them. Of the total complaints, 39 were in Hyderabad, 22 in Medchal, 15 in Rangareddy district, 7 in Warangal Urban, 2 in Sangareddy, one each in Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad, and Yadadri districts.

He said 6 complaints were received against a hospital in Kukatpally, 5 against a hospital in Begum Bazar, and 3 against a hospital in Kachiguda. He also said that one of the hospital's permits had already been canceled. Srinivasa Rao advised people to WhatsApp their complaints to this mobile number 9154170960.