Telangana: Minister Allola Indrakaran inaugurated drone cameras introduced by the district police department in nirmal district

Nirmal: Forest and Environment Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy appealed to the people to cooperate with the district administration in controlling coronavirus as the lockdown and curfew has been extended. The Minister inaugurated drone cameras introduced by the district police department at the municipal office here on Tuesday.

Stating that the State government has extended lockdown and curfew to control the virus across the State, Indrakaran Reddy asked the people not to leave the house. Drone cameras will be used in the 14 containment zones in the district and the police will be monitoring the movement of people and vehicles by drone cameras for up to one kilometre in both urban and rural areas.

Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju said 19 corona positive cases have been registered in the district so far and 14 containment zones have been identified to stop the spreading of corona. Also implemented 100 per cent lock down in the district, he added. Stating that cops will monitor the movement of people in the containment zones with the help of drone cameras, he warned that strict action will be taken on those, who violate the lockdown rules.