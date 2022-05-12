Telangana: Minister Harish Rao launches LV Prasad Eye Hospital and Mobile vehicle in Gandipet

Chief Minister KCR is working hard to provide better healthcare to the people after the formation of Telangana state, said state Medical Health Minister Harish Rao. He inaugurated the LV Prasad Eye Hospital in Kismatpur village of Gandipeta mandal in Ranga Reddy district. Similarly, he launched a mobile vehicle set up with the latest technology. Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Bandlaguda Jagiru Municipal Corporation Mayor Mahender Gowd and LV Prasad Hospital doctors were present.



Speaking on the occasion, Minister Harish Rao had appealed to LV Prasad Hospital management to expand hospital services across the state. He said it is overwhelming that Satyasai Seva Samithi came forward to offer a diagnostic mobile vehicle with state-of-the-art technology worth Rs. 30 lakh. "With the setting up of the new LV Prasad Hospital, the people of Rajendranagar will no longer have to travel to the city," Harish Rao said.



The health minister said that KCR was working hard to make medicine available to the people and opined that four super speciality hospitals will be set up in the suburbs of Hyderabad. Harish Rao spoke to hospital doctors and patients at the mobile center and inquired about medical services.



Earlier, the minister had launched three time meal program for the attendants of the patients in Osmania hospital. The program will be applicable for 18 hospitals in the GHMC.