Telangana minister Jagadish Reddy tests COVID-19 positive

Minister of state for Energy Jagadish Reddy has tested positive for COVID-19. The minister said that he is suffering from mild symptoms of coronavirus and tested positive on undergoing the tests.



"I have moved into home isolation and I request all those who associated closely with me for the past few days should undergo tests," the minister said.

On Monday, the state witnessed a mild dip in COVID-19 cases. As many as 1,825 cases were reported from Telangana on Monday and the positivity rate has been decreased from 3.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent. On the other hand, 351 people were discharged from the COVID-19 while a person succumbed to the virus.

At present, the active cases in the state went up to 15,000 with recovery rate decreaing to 97.26 per cent.

Of the 1,825 cases reported across the state, 1,042 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) followed by 201 in Medchal Malkajgiri, 147 from Rangareddy and 51 from Sangareddy and 47 from Hanamkonda.

On the other hand, the government on Monday accorded vaccine to 2.74 lakh people of which 1.13 lakh were given first dose and 1.39 lakh were given second dose. Meanwhile, 22,045 were given booster dose of COVID-19 on Monday.