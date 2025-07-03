Telangana: Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy reviews Ham Roads project

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy held a comprehensive review meeting with officials from the Roads and Buildings Department, focusing on the Ham Roads project. During the session, the Minister assessed the Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared by consultants and engaged in discussions regarding the feasibility of initiating the tender process by August.

Emphasising the project’s significance, Minister Reddy noted that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has given special attention to the development of Ham Roads, underlining its importance for enhancing local infrastructure.

The meeting aimed to streamline processes and ensure timely execution of the project, reinforcing the commitment to improve transportation in the region.