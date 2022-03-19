Telangana minister KTR leaves for US to attract investments

TRS working president and IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao along with a delegation left for United States on Saturday. In the 10-day tour, the delegation will attract investments to the state by meeting various CEOs of the companies, industrialists and entrepreneurs.

The delegation-led by KT Rama Rao will explain the companies on the benefits of investing in Telangana which industry-friendly policies of the state. On Saturday, the minister will tour in Los Angeles, San Diago, Sano Houze, Boston and New York cities.

"On my way to the United States for a work trip after five years. Lots of exciting meetings lined up in west coast and east coast over the course of next week. Looking forward to some hectic activity and travel," the minister tweeted.

Looking forward to some hectic activity & travel 😁#Wanderlust — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 18, 2022

Not only IT, the delegation will also interact with the CEOs of Electronics, Food Processing, Life Sciences, Pharma companies. The minister who brought investments to the Telangana state after his last visit to United State is expected to bring in more investments this time. The minister was accompanied by chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan (Industries department) and the directors of various department related to industries and IT sector.