Telangana minister KTR receives a warm welcome in United States of America

Telangana Municipal and Urban Development Minister and TRS working president has been on seven day tour of United States of America with the aim of bringing huge investments to the state. Minister KTR, who left Hyderabad on Saturday, arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday morning. Minister KTR was warmly welcomed by NRIs and TRS activists in Los Angeles. The Minister spoke briefly with NRIs on the occasion and discussed with them on the development of the state.



He explained to them about the ambitious Mana ooru-Mana badi program undertaken by the state government. NRIs are called upon to participate in this program. The children from Telangana working in America were asked to act as ambassadors on behalf of the state government.

KTR will meet with companies from the IT, electronics, food processing, life sciences and pharma sectors during the week-long tour. Meanwhile, KTR tweeted about his US tour by writing, "Going to the United States for a work trip five years later. Exciting meetings will be held on the west and east coasts next week. I think my journey will continue with precise action, "he tweeted.





