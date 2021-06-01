Telangana Minister KTR Tags Sonu Sood As A Super Hero And Applauds Him For Helping Needy People Amid Covid-19

There was an interesting conversation between Telangana minister KTR and Bollywood's ace actor Sonu Sood on Twitter. As both of them are helping the needy people by proving medicines, financial assistance, and other support amid the Covid-19 crisis, they are being applauded and thanked by the people. Off late, a netizen thanked KTR for his support and called him a superhero but KTR instead asked him to call Sonu Sood a superhero and applauded him for his service.







Am just an elected public representative doing my bit brother



You can call @SonuSood a super hero for sure 👍



Also request you to kindly help others in distress https://t.co/S3zkOJrEaW — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 31, 2021

Well, a netizen who received help from KTR has thanked him for his immediate response. "@KTRTRS @KTRoffice Once again I can't thank you enough KTR garu. We Received the requested #OxygenConcentrator within 10 hours. You Helped many to date and we never forget your Continuous help to TG people. And I must say this today, you are a real #SuperHero".



But KTR replied saying you can call Sonu Sood the 'Super Hero'. "Am just an elected public representative doing my bit brother. You can call

@SonuSood a superhero for sure. Also, request you to kindly help others in distress".

Sonu Sood replied to KTR's tweet and thanked him…





Thank you so much sir for your kind words! But you are truly a hero who has done so much for Telengana. The state has developed so much under your leadership. I consider Telengana as my second Home as its my place of work & the people have shown me so much love over the years🇮🇳 https://t.co/8LG65I0G01 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 1, 2021

This tweet reads, "Thank you so much sir for your kind words! But you are truly a hero who has done so much for Telangana. The state has developed so much under your leadership. I consider Telengana as my second home as it's my place of work & the people have shown me so much love over the years".