Telangana minister Niranjan Reddy demands talks with centre on farmer issues

Telangana minister for agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Monday flew to Delhi where he demanded the centre to allocate some time to hold discussions on paddy purchase in Telangana. Niranjan Reddy was accompanied by ministers Gangula Kamalakar, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Jagadish Reddy, Puvvada Ajay, Vemula Prashanth Reddy and MPs.



The minister fumed over the centre for not according permission for the talks. Speaking at a press conference, Niranjan Reddy said that it is an insult to the farmers for making them to wait in Delhi. "Paddy purchase is very significant to Telangana government and it is not correct for the central government for not making it clear over the paddy purchase," he added.

The ministers from Telangana has decided to take the matter to the centre after holding talks with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Friday. The ministers sought the appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, minister for civil supplies Piyush Goyal and agriculture minsiter Narendrasingh Thomar but were denied.