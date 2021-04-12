Telangana minister Niranjan Reddy tests COVID-19 positive

Agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Monday tested positive for coronavirus. The minister has fallen sick two days ago and has undergone the tests, the results of which came positive.

The minister said that he has moved into home quarantine and his health condition is said to be stable. He appealed to party workers and public who have moved closely with him to undergo COVID-19 tests and follow the precautionary measures.

Telangana on Monday registered 2,251 coronavirus positive cases with which, the total confirmed cases touched 3,29,529 and the fatality count reached 1,765. With the recovery of 565 persons in a single day, the recovery count went up to 3,05,900. Currently, there are 21,864 active cases out of which 14,431 are in home or institutional isolation.