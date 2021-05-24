Telangana: Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy Releases Funds To Provide Financial Assistance To Private Teachers

The government has released disaster relief funding for the teaching and non-teaching staff of private schools in Telangana for the month of May. Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy has launched a cash deposit program for staff personal accounts. Chief Minister KCR had earlier decided to give 25 kg of ration rice along with Rs 2,000 cash to the teachers and other staff for the teachers of private schools as well. Teachers and non-teaching staff are not being paid due to the closure of private schools due to corona. With this, the CM KCR wanted to help them in this tough situation. At the Marri Chennareddy Human Resource Development Center, Rs. 40,94,86,000 funds were released by Minister Sabita Indra Reddy. Rs 2,04,743 has been transferred directly to their accounts of the teaching and non-teaching staff. Sabita Indra Reddy said that CM KCR had allocated funds with a humanitarian perspective in view of the plight of teachers and non-teaching staff who were suffering due to corona.

Although the financial situation of the state is not so good, for the first time in the country, the government has stood by the teachers and staff working in private educational institutions during the disaster. In addition to financial assistance, 25 kg of rice will also be distributed free of cost. In April, the government also provided financial assistance to eligible private teachers and staff, as well as ration rice.

