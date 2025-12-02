  1. Home
News

Telangana: Minister Sridhar Babu urges swift progress on Global Summit preparations

  2 Dec 2025 1:20 PM IST
Telangana: Minister Sridhar Babu urges swift progress on Global Summit preparations
Telangana IT Minister Sridhar Babu convened a review meeting with Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and senior officials to discuss the establishment of the Global Summit in Future City.

Telangana IT Minister Sridhar Babu convened a review meeting with Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and senior officials to discuss the establishment of the Global Summit in Future City.

During an on-site inspection, officials briefed the minister on the current progress of the project.

Expressing frustration at the slow pace of work, Minister Babu reprimanded the Roads and Buildings (R&B) officials, highlighting the urgency of timely completion.

He insisted that their teams should consider working in three shifts, if necessary, to expedite the project.

