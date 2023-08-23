Telangana minister to go on America tour for one week

An official delegation led by Telangana State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy will embark on a tour to America from August 27 to September 3.

The official team will study the new technology adopted in the farming sector, food processing and interact with agriculture experts etc during their visit to America.

The Telangana Government already announced to promote food processing industry by setting up units in every district recently. Officials said that the America visit will help to find solutions to many issues which are critical to encourage the food processing industry. The official delegation will also review the use of drone technology in agriculture in America.