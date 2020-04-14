Telangana Ministers KTR and Eatala Rajender review strategies to be implemented in Containment zones

Hyderabad: Telangana Ministers KTR and Eatala Rajender instructed the officials to act tough on those who bypass the lockdown in containment zones.

MA&UD Minister K.T.Rama Rao and Health Minister Eatala Rajender chaired a high-level meeting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Spl. Chief Secretary, Health, Shanti Kumari, HoDs of MA&UD, Health and Police departments and discussed the action plan and precautionary measures to be taken to control the spread of #corona virus in Hyderabad city.

Minister KTR appealed to the citizens to strictly follow the lockdown rules and said that social distancing is the only way one can keep the coronavirus away. Minister instructed the officials to close all the entries to the containment zones and leave only one route open, under police surveillance.

Minister KTR asked the officials to make necessary arrangements to send essential goods to the citizens directly, at their doorstep. Minister asked the police, GHMC, and Health department officials to work in coordination and check the health conditions of every person. He asked them to shift the suspect persons to the hospital for a corona test and also check their travel history if they test positive.

Minister Eatala Rajender said that the coming 10 days will be very crucial and appealed to the citizens to not venture out of their homes. Minister stated that all the medical arrangements are in place and asked that police and medical teams to immediately move those persons to the hospital who show any symptoms of coronavirus in the containment zone. He also asked them to increase the availability of ambulances if necessary.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar stated that special teams consisting of police, medical and municipal officials are functioning 24/7 in GHMC limits. He said that the officials will shift those who show symptoms of the virus to hospitals, create awareness among the citizens, and if needed, provide essential goods to the citizens in the containment zone. He also said that the citizens can dial 104 or 040-21111111 GHMC number in case of an emergency.