Telangana ministers visit to Medaram to inspect development works

Telangana ministers visited Medaram today (Wednesday) to oversee the reconstruction efforts in the area. Ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Konda Surekha, Seethakka, and Adluri Lakshman conducted site inspections before paying their respects at the local temples.

Speaking to the media, Minister Ponguleti reassured the public that the ongoing work is being carried out without inconveniencing devotees. He affirmed that the renovations would be completed on schedule, stating, "Even if ten crore devotees come, the work is being done without any issues for darshan." He emphasised that the development is being conducted with utmost respect for the sentiments of the tribal community, involving the thoughts and guidance of tribal priests.

Minister Konda Surekha highlighted the lack of previous development in Medaram, noting that significant progress has been made since Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took office. He described the current developments as historic and advocated for the Medaram Jatara to be recognized as a national festival.

Minister Seethakka urged Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay to engage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to advance this recognition. Meanwhile, Minister Adluri Lakshman assured the public that all work would be completed in time for the Medaram Mahajatara.