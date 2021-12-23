Telangana ministers work from Delhi

Hyderabad: Inspired by the year-long agitation by farmers at the Delhi border, five Telangana ministers have shifted their base to New Delhi. The difference is that they would be discharging their official duties from Telangana Bhavan premises and wait for the Union Government to give a written assurance on paddy procurement.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Civil Supplies Minister G Kamalakar, Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashant Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao, and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy held meetings with officials of their respective departments in Hyderabad through teleconference.

"The ministers are using the available limited infrastructure in the bhavan for official work. A few of the staff like personal secretaries and OSDs (Official on Special Duty) are supporting the ministers in discharging duties during working hours," a senior official said. Files pertaining to the establishment and other emergency issues have been sent through mails for minister's approval.

Interestingly, during their stay in the national capital, the ministers will avail special allowances since they are on official job.

However, the expenses incurred on ministers and their staff in Telangana Bhavan was not big, officials claimed and said that the ministers would not return until Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directs them to return to Hyderabad.

Sources said they were trying to meet Union Minister Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal again and seek an assurance on 100 per cent paddy procurement.

Meanwhile, at a press conference in Delhi Niranjan Reddy and other ministers alleged that the Centre was showing indifference towards Telangana. He said Piyush Goyal was not giving them an appointment to discuss the issue and resolve it amicably. They said during the recent meeting, the minister raised certain issues like the State Government failed to deliver over 27 lakh metric tonnes of paddy to the FCI and claimed that the Centre was ready to give as many rakes as required. But the facts were different. It was their responsibility to lift paddy and they were delaying it and blaming the State Government for no reason. They had sought appointment to discuss such issues, he added.