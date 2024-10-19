Telangana MLA receives Nude Video Call, complaint lodged

In a shocking incident that has sent ripples through political circles in Telangana, an MLA from the erstwhile Karimnagar district reported receiving a nude video call shortly after midnight on the 14th of this month. The unexpected call originated from an unknown number, and upon answering, the MLA was startled to see a naked woman on his phone screen. Disturbed by the encounter, he immediately disconnected the call.

Suspecting that the incident may have been orchestrated to tarnish his reputation, the MLA promptly approached the police to lodge a formal complaint. In his report, he raised concerns about the possibility of someone using this explicit call to frame him.

The concerned MLA has taken further action by submitting a complaint to the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal as well as a detailed written complaint to the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) on Thursday. In response to his allegations, local authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation through the Cyber Security Bureau.

The situation has sparked widespread attention, raising questions about privacy, cyber harassment, and the potential misuse of technology in targeting public figures. Police are currently delving into the case to uncover the identity of the caller and determine the motives behind the disturbing video call.