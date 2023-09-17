Telangana: Monsoon to continue till Oct

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the monsoon will continue in Hyderabad and Telangana till October 1.

Many parts of the region are expected to experience rains in September before the southwest monsoon leaves completely. Normal rainfall is expected to be recorded over the next few days.

The monsoon will spread further from September 21 and remain active till the end of the month. The state is expected to receive above-normal rainfall between September 22 and 28. The rains are expected to continue till October 5th or 6th in the next month.

The southwest monsoon is likely to leave between October 6 to 12. The IMD has predicted that Telangana will receive very little rainfall in the meantime.

According to the IMD forecast, a cyclone is expected to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal from September 15 to 21. This cyclone is expected to move west-northwestwards over the North Bay of Bengal from 22nd to 28th September.

So far, only two districts out of 33 districts have received high rainfall. Normal rainfall was recorded in 11 districts and deficit rainfall in eight districts. Heavy rainfall has been recorded in three districts for the past week.

Normal rainfall is recorded in Telangana during the monsoon season. At present, weak El Nino conditions are prevailing in the equatorial Pacific region. El Nino conditions are expected to continue till early next year.