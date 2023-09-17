Live
- Hyderabad: Maha builders hail BRS government for fast pace of growth in Telangana State
- Hyderabad: It pains to see continuous vilification of Nizam, says great grandson Mir Osman Ali Khan
- TDP women activists take out rally, demand release of Naidu
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surged, check the rates on 17 September, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on September 17, 2023
- Three dead after a bike collides a lorry in Prakasam
- 38,534 women receive Rs 57.51 cr in erstwhile Krishna district
- Arogya Suraksha to serve as health radar: Rajini
- What has changed in Iran since Mahsa Amini's death
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
Just In
Telangana: Monsoon to continue till Oct
The Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the monsoon will continue in Hyderabad and Telangana till October 1.
Hyderabad: The Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the monsoon will continue in Hyderabad and Telangana till October 1.
Many parts of the region are expected to experience rains in September before the southwest monsoon leaves completely. Normal rainfall is expected to be recorded over the next few days.
The monsoon will spread further from September 21 and remain active till the end of the month. The state is expected to receive above-normal rainfall between September 22 and 28. The rains are expected to continue till October 5th or 6th in the next month.
The southwest monsoon is likely to leave between October 6 to 12. The IMD has predicted that Telangana will receive very little rainfall in the meantime.
According to the IMD forecast, a cyclone is expected to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal from September 15 to 21. This cyclone is expected to move west-northwestwards over the North Bay of Bengal from 22nd to 28th September.
So far, only two districts out of 33 districts have received high rainfall. Normal rainfall was recorded in 11 districts and deficit rainfall in eight districts. Heavy rainfall has been recorded in three districts for the past week.
Normal rainfall is recorded in Telangana during the monsoon season. At present, weak El Nino conditions are prevailing in the equatorial Pacific region. El Nino conditions are expected to continue till early next year.