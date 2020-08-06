Telangana: More jobs for locals in industries

Hyderabad: Telangana State Cabinet on Wednesday approved a new policy according priority to the local youth in providing employment in the new industries coming up under the TSiPass in the State.



The cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao discussed the draft proposal to provide more employment to the youth prepared by state Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. The cabinet also gave its nod to offer additional incentives to the industries which give more jobs to the local youth. Following growing investments in the industrial sector in the recent years in the State, the Chief Minister instructed KTR to come out with a draft policy on proving ample employment opportunities to the locals in the industrial sector.

The government adopted an innovative two-pronged strategy to create favourable environment to ensure that the local youth are employed in industries and also ensure availability of skilled manpower through institutions like TASK, tagging core industries with ITIs/Polytechnics to ensure continuous availability of skilled manpower. In the first category, 70 per cent semi-skilled manpower should be locals and 50 per cent skilled manpower should be locals. In second category, 80 per cent semi-skilled manpower should be locals and 60 per cent skilled manpower should be locals. The cabinet also ratified the Hyderabad Grid (Growth in dispersion) Policy to encourage the IT industry to set up units in north, south and east side of the city. The government will offer incentives to the companies which open their outlets under the new policy. The new policy will help to promote IT Industry at Kompally, Uppal, Pocharam, Shamshabad airport, Adibhatla and other areas.

To reduce the increasing air pollution due to growing fuel consumption, the TS cabinet also approved the proposal to encourage the use of electric vehicles. Special incentives will be offered to the automobile companies which come forward to set up electric vehicle manufacturing units in the State.

The cabinet also ratified the design for the construction of new Secretariat.