Telangana: Mother-daughter duo dies of wall collapse in Nalgonda

In a tragic incident took place in Nalgonda where a mother and daughter died after the wall of a house collapsed in Padma Nagar of the town due to incessant rains.



Going into the details, Nadikudi Lakshmi and her daughter Kalyani from Padmanagar were sleeping in their house on Thursday night. But the house wall collapsed on Friday morning due to rains. As a result, the mother and daughter reached the infinite worlds in their sleep.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot. The bodies were taken to the hospital for post-mortem. Locals said that Kalyani got married recently.

It was revealed that Lakshmi's family had migrated to Srikakulam from Nalgonda a few years ago and making a living by cooking for the railway workers.