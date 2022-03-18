Telangana: Mother with two children jumps into lake in Sircilla

A woman with her two children jumped into lake here at Gambhiraopet in Sircilla on Friday. The police said that the woman pushed her two children into the water and jumped later.



Locals who noticed the woman's act, tried to rescue them. However, the children and the woman drowned in the lake. The bodies of the children -- Abhigna (3) and Anshika (5) were recovered while the woman's body is yet to be traced.

The police were informed about the incident who rushed to the place. They fished out the woman's body and sent the bodies for autopsy. Family disputes are said to be the reason for her suicide.

The police registered a case and launched an inquiry.