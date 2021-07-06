Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana MP may get a chance in Union Cabinet

MP Dharmapuri Arvind
x

MP Dharmapuri Arvind

Highlights

Telangana MP Dharmapuri Arvind may be inducted into the Union Cabinet.

Telangana MP Dharmapuri Arvind may be inducted into the Union Cabinet. It is known that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to expand cabinet on Thursday and is likely to announce the final list by today evening.

Sources say that the centre wants to strengthen BJP in Telangana as of now, four people are representing Telangana in the parliament including G Kishan Reddy who was already given a berth in the cabinet.

Telangana BJP has turned active in Telangana by securing more number of seats in the elections held in the state including Dubbak bypoll and GHMC.

Dharmapuri Arvind had won from Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in 2019 and has been actively participating in the party programmes. However, there is no indication from Delhi yet of any induction from Telangana state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X