Telangana MP may get a chance in Union Cabinet

Telangana MP Dharmapuri Arvind may be inducted into the Union Cabinet. It is known that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to expand cabinet on Thursday and is likely to announce the final list by today evening.

Sources say that the centre wants to strengthen BJP in Telangana as of now, four people are representing Telangana in the parliament including G Kishan Reddy who was already given a berth in the cabinet.



Telangana BJP has turned active in Telangana by securing more number of seats in the elections held in the state including Dubbak bypoll and GHMC.



Dharmapuri Arvind had won from Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in 2019 and has been actively participating in the party programmes. However, there is no indication from Delhi yet of any induction from Telangana state.

