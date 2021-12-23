Telangana mulls Covid curbs

Hyderabad: The State Government is in the process of finalising the curbs on Christmas and New Year celebrations. The hurried exercise began following the direction of the High Court to impose restrictions on movement of people in crowded public places in view of the Omicron threat.

The government is now contemplating making it mandatory to furnish certificates of two doses of vaccination before entry into malls, cinema theatres and other public places.

Though this measure was contemplated sometime back, only using masks and sanitisers at the entry point of these public places was insisted. In many theatres, people put on the mask at the entry point and once inside the theatre premises, they remove it and there is no one to check them.

Officials said that the state Health department in coordination with Police, Revenue and Municipal Administration and Urban Development wings was implementing the restrictions in a phased manner depending upon the Omicron curve.

Recreation clubs, bars, pubs and restaurants have been identified as potential threats for the spread of Covid during the festival season. The managements of various establishments have been asked to strictly implement Covid appropriate behaviour and regulate the flow of visitors. It is learnt that there will be restrictions on public transportation. Regular sanitisation of the premises of public gathering at cinema halls and malls would be intensified.

Officials say that public cooperation was equally important in implementing Covid norms. Since people are either not wearing masks or those who wear were not covering their nose and mouth properly, authorities are likely to impose fines on all such people. Officials however, ruled out night curfew and closure of business establishments and educational institutions for the present since the situation was under control, and the government was taking all necessary measures.