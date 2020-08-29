Telangana: Muslim group wants written order for rebuilding of Secretariat mosques

Hyderabad: The city-based Tahreek Muslim Shabban, which vowed to build two mosques at the same place in Secretariat, cautioned the Chief Minister from indulging in rhetoric over the issue in the upcoming Assembly session and issue a written order to resolve the matter if he is sincere.



The organisation which spearheaded the 'million march' against the CAA in beginning of this year, is confident of crossing 'one million signatures' on the latest issue it has picked up. "We have received signatures not only from Muslims but also from non-Muslim brothers from Secunderabad and districts. This is a huge mandate and we shall be sending the representation to Pragathi Bhavan and representation would also be made to the Governor in the coming days," said Shabban president, Mushtaq Malik, while addressing the media persons.

He reiterated that as per law, the land where the mosque stood, would certainly become property of Wakf and not even the government has the right to change its status. "The Parliament Act, Wakf Act and even the Supreme Court ruling acknowledges this fact, citing 'once wakf is always wakf' and the KCR government has done the crime, as it was planned," he said.

The leader pointed out that the Muslim community would not be convinced now by oral promises of KCR, if he comes up with another in the upcoming Assembly sessions in September. "We have seen umpteen promises which were never fulfilled till now. Hence, we shall not keep quiet till order is passed in favour of constructing mosques at the same place," he cautioned.