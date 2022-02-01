Telangana: Nagoba jatara begins at Adilabad's Keslapur village

Nagoba jatara began on a grand note here at Keslapur village in Adilabad on Monday midnight on behalf of Seer Mesram Venkatrao with traditional puja. Nayakwadi Mesram Dharmu of Mesram clan brought Nagoba idol to the temple. The clan held the Nagoba idol from the pooja for more than an hour and camped under sacred banyan trees where the tents were erected.

Nagoba jatara is the second laregest tribal fail after bi-annual Sammakka-Saralamma jatara celebrated at Medaram of Mulugu district.

MLAs Atram Sakku, Rekha Naik, MLC Dande Vittal, ZP chairman Janardhan Rathod, collector Siktha Patnaik, SP Uday Kumar Reddy were present for the Mahapuja. After the puja, the Mesram clan sprinkled holywater on the devotees. The Mahapuja was followed by Satheek puja to starting off the five-day long event at 10 pm.

Later, the clan will conduct Persapen and Banpen puja on Wednesday. Bheting, the introduction of new daughters-in-law to the deity will also be held as a part of the pooja. The Mandagajili puja and Betal puja will be held on February 3 and 4 respectively.

During the Betal puja, Raj Gond elders jump in the air after getting possessed by the Betal god. They rotate large sticks that exhibit the god. They later return to their native places after visiting a temple of Budum Dev at Shyampur village in Utnoor mandal, marking the conclusion of the fair.